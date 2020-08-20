Urbanears’ minimalist Ralis Speaker drops to all-time low at $116 (Save 42%)

- Aug. 20th 2020 8:49 am ET

0

Urbanears is currently offering its Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $116.10 shipped when code urban10 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $200 and currently marked down to $150 at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new all-time low. Urbanears Ralis delivers a sylish Bluetooth speaker with a minimalistic, yet colorful design. Alongside a built-in handle and its waterproof exterior, this speaker packs 20-hours of playback per charge and is said to “recreate rich and spatial sound” even with its compact size. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Find more details below the fold.

While you won’t be getting as stylish of a design compared to what’s offered by the featured Urbanears, going the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $26 might be a better buy. It delivers a more compact design which will be perfect for throwing in a bag and bringing just about anywhere. You’ll also be able to enjoy IPX5 water-resistance, as well as battery life that clocks in at up to 14-hours per charge.

We’re also still tracking a 35% discount on Sony’s Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker, which is now down to $38. That’s on top of the Assistant-enabled JBL Link 10 at $88, and everything else you’ll find in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide.

Urbanears Ralis Speaker features:

Stream high-quality audio while on the go with this mist gray Urbanears Ralis portable speaker. The rechargeable battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the control buttons on the top panel let you handle playback seamlessly. This Urbanears Ralis portable speaker has a carrying strap for convenient ferrying, and Bluetooth connectivity means you can play music from a distance of up to 30 feet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Urbanears

Urbanears

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go