Urbanears’ minimalist Ralis Speaker drops to all-time low at $116 (Save 42%)

Urbanears is currently offering its Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $116.10 shipped when code urban10 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $200 and currently marked down to $150 at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new all-time low. Urbanears Ralis delivers a sylish Bluetooth speaker with a minimalistic, yet colorful design. Alongside a built-in handle and its waterproof exterior, this speaker packs 20-hours of playback per charge and is said to “recreate rich and spatial sound” even with its compact size. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Find more details below the fold.

While you won’t be getting as stylish of a design compared to what’s offered by the featured Urbanears, going the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $26 might be a better buy. It delivers a more compact design which will be perfect for throwing in a bag and bringing just about anywhere. You’ll also be able to enjoy IPX5 water-resistance, as well as battery life that clocks in at up to 14-hours per charge.

We’re also still tracking a 35% discount on Sony’s Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker, which is now down to $38. That’s on top of the Assistant-enabled JBL Link 10 at $88, and everything else you’ll find in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide.

U rbanears Ralis Speaker features:

Stream high-quality audio while on the go with this mist gray Urbanears Ralis portable speaker. The rechargeable battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the control buttons on the top panel let you handle playback seamlessly. This Urbanears Ralis portable speaker has a carrying strap for convenient ferrying, and Bluetooth connectivity means you can play music from a distance of up to 30 feet.

