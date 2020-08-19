JBL Link 10’s Portable Speaker touts Assistant features at $88 (Save $92)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the JBL Link 10 Portable Assistant Speaker for $87.99 shipped once added to your cart. Down from $180, like you’ll still find at Best Buy, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $12, amounts to over 51% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. JBL Link 10 Portable delivers an Assistant-powered music experience that frees you from being tethered to an outlet. Alongside 5-hours of playback per charge, there’s also an IPX7 rating, Chromecast integration, and more. So no matter where you plan on rocking out as the summer weather winds down, Link 10 can keep blasting out the tunes. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

Ditch the smart features to save even more by opting for the JBL Flip 4 Portable Speaker at $80 instead. Going this route will score you much of the same in terms of waterproofing and audio playback, but with even more impressive battery life at 12-hours in place of the AirPlay 2 or Assistant support. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 33,000 customers.

Or pocket some additional cash by taking advantage of this discount we spotted on Sony’s Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker. Having dropped by 35%, it’s now marked down to $38. There’s also more where that came from in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide.

JBL Link 10 Portable Smart Speaker features:

Experience well-balanced audio with this JBL Link portable speaker. The 65Hz – 20kHz frequency response ensures efficient sound delivery, while Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream music seamlessly. This voice-controllable JBL Link portable speaker has a 4800 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that offers up to 8 hours of music playtime for extended use, and the IPX7 waterproof construction protects against splashes and short durations of water immersion.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!