Sony's Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker drops to $38 following a 35% discount

- Aug. 18th 2020 1:28 pm ET

$58 $38
Amazon currently offers the Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $38 shipped in a variety of colors. Also available at B&H for $2 more. Typically fetching $58, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, matches our previous mention, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Summer may be winding down, but Sony’s Bluetooth speaker is here to help you enjoy the rest of the warm weather. It packs an IP67 water- and dust-proof design, alongside up to 16-hours of battery life and stereo sound support. Plus, the compact design makes it a great option for keeping in your bag or carrying around. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $26 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. You won’t get as compact of a design, either. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

This morning, we also spotted a discount on Sony’s popular noise cancelling wireless headphones, which can currently be yours for $148. Then head over to our Bluetooth speaker guide for even more discounted offerings.

Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker features:

Start a party anywhere with the black SRS-XB12 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Sony. This compact and portable speaker delivers powerful sound thanks to its 1.81″ full-range driver and EXTRA BASS technology. A passive radiator works with the monaural speaker to enhance low-end tones, giving bass a boost. The XB12 uses Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from compatible devices.

