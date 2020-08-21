Amazon has 20-packs of Mini Peanut Chocolate Chip Larabars at $6.50 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is now offering the 20-pack of Larabar Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bars for $6.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and apply code 30OFFMINIS at checkout, if you don’t see the discount automatically. Remember to cancel the subscription after if you don’t want regular deliveries as well. Usually closer to $15, we just saw this pack drop down to just over $10 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. As is customary with Larabar, these are vegan and kosher snack bars with no dairy, gluten, or GMO contents. Containing just four ingredients with 3-grams of protein per bar, they make for a great little healthy snack throughout the day. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

If you prefer to go with the full-size Larabars, check out the 5-packs from under $5 Prime shipped. Both the Cashew Cookie and Cinnamon Roll options will actually drop even lower with Subscribe & Save. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds as well. 

We also have some solid offers available on the Clif Nut Butter Bar 12-packs and Pure Protein Bars at 30% off. And while are talking about health and fitness add-ons, check out these deals on Apple’s AirPods Pro, the BodyBoss Home Workout System, Lululemon’s August Markdowns event, and everything else in our sports/fitness deal hub.

More on the Larabar Minis:

LÄRABAR Minis – everything you love about LÄRABAR perfectly portioned to satisfy your sweet tooth craving! LÄRABAR, the Original Fruit & Nut Bar, is a delicious gluten free blend of unsweetened fruits, nuts, and spices. Made from whole food, each indulgent flavor contains no more than 9 ingredients – minimally processed, and as close to their natural state as possible.

