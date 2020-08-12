Over the last few months we’ve covered a variety of new tiny houses. Some are high-end, others deliver an abundance of space, and most recently we detailed Kabinka, which is arguably one of the most affordable options out there. Today we’ve stumbled across Natura, a solar-powered tiny house that manages to accommodate a king-sized bed, wood-burning stove, and more. All of this is done for a price that undercuts what you’d have to spend on a used home, let alone something brand new. This allows it to serve as a tempting option to folks who’d like to be more eco-friendly or simply spend more of their time on the road. Continue reading to learn more.

Natura is a solar-powered tiny house with a svelte design

When it comes to looks, it’s obvious from the onset that Natura is chasing a more natural and eco-friendly appearance. This is conveyed through its wood-paneled exterior and inclusion of solar panels.

This is further topped off with a thick layer of cork board that looks great while also making the bedroom area fire-retardant. And speaking of fire, The Tiny Housing Co. has even managed to include a wood-burning stove.

The bedroom is located in the loft and boasts a king-sized bed with a bundle of usable storage underneath. Throughout the kitchen you’ll find A++ energy-efficient appliances ranging from an induction cooker, fridge/freezer combo, electric oven, extractor fan, and under-sink water filter. In the bathroom is a large shower, toilet, cabinets, and vanity.

Pricing and availability

While not as affordable as Kabinka or the DIY Allwood Escape Cabin Kit on Amazon, Natura is a stylish and well-designed solution that starts at £49,999 (roughly $65,115). With 180 square feet of space, this model works out to around $360/square foot.

At this price, buyers will score 1,000-watt solar panels, with the option to upgrade to 3,000 watts for an additional £5,000. Yet another perk of this “Eco Package” includes the connection of its wood-burning stove to underfloor heating, which is said to “drastically reduce heating costs.”

9to5Toys’ Take

If nothing else, this solar-powered tiny house showcases just how innovating this sector is becoming. From a clean and functional design to its eco-friendly composition, Natura is a model that’s bound to push the rest of the industry forward.

While price per square foot is around double what you’d spend when building a traditional home, some are bound to prefer the smaller footprint of Natura. On top of that, sometimes it’s nice to just have a smaller home, as it can be much easier to maintain.

