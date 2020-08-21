Save $90 on Segway’s Ninebot Electric Kick Scooters starting at $350

- Aug. 21st 2020 9:38 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Segway Ninebot ES1 Gen2 Electric Kick Scooter for $349.99 shipped. Down from its usual $440 price tag, today’s offer is good for 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Powered by a 300W motor, Segway’s Ninebot ES1 delivers up to 15.5MPH top speeds for cruising around the neighborhood or commuting to and from errands in town. It touts a 15-mile range, as well as a maximum weight of 220-pounds. Additions like an LED display, Bluetooth connectivity, and front-facing lights round out the notable features here. Nearly 300 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for something a bit more versatile for your commuting needs, the Segway Ninebot ES2 Scooter is also on sale right now at Amazon for $499 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $589, today’s offer is good for a $90 discount and comes within $29 of the Amazon low. This alternative delivers a similar 15-mile range and 15MPH speeds, but with added under carriage lighting. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 420 customers. 

Then be sure to swing by our Green Deals guide for even more by the way of environmentally-friendly discounts. Or if it’s electric tools you’re after, Home Depot’s Labor Day sale is discounting a selection of offerings from DEWALT and more.

Segway Ninebot ES1 features:

With an upgraded motor of 300W, the Segway ES1 Gen2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph, travel up to 15 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. It help us escape heavy traffic and revolutionizing the way we ride. With a total weight of 24. 9 lbs and the one-click folding system, the Segway ES1 Gen2 KickScooter can be carried with one hand. Easy to fold and store in a car or on public transport, making it a perfect travel companion.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
