Save $90 on Segway’s Ninebot Electric Kick Scooters starting at $350

Amazon is currently offering the Segway Ninebot ES1 Gen2 Electric Kick Scooter for $349.99 shipped. Down from its usual $440 price tag, today’s offer is good for 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Powered by a 300W motor, Segway’s Ninebot ES1 delivers up to 15.5MPH top speeds for cruising around the neighborhood or commuting to and from errands in town. It touts a 15-mile range, as well as a maximum weight of 220-pounds. Additions like an LED display, Bluetooth connectivity, and front-facing lights round out the notable features here. Nearly 300 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for something a bit more versatile for your commuting needs, the Segway Ninebot ES2 Scooter is also on sale right now at Amazon for $499 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $589, today’s offer is good for a $90 discount and comes within $29 of the Amazon low. This alternative delivers a similar 15-mile range and 15MPH speeds, but with added under carriage lighting. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 420 customers.

Then be sure to swing by our Green Deals guide for even more by the way of environmentally-friendly discounts. Or if it’s electric tools you’re after, Home Depot’s Labor Day sale is discounting a selection of offerings from DEWALT and more.

Segway Ninebot ES1 features:

With an upgraded motor of 300W, the Segway ES1 Gen2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph, travel up to 15 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. It help us escape heavy traffic and revolutionizing the way we ride. With a total weight of 24. 9 lbs and the one-click folding system, the Segway ES1 Gen2 KickScooter can be carried with one hand. Easy to fold and store in a car or on public transport, making it a perfect travel companion.

