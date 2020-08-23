JBL’s high-end Boombox 2 Waterproof Speaker returns to Amazon low at $70 off

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Boombox 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $429.95 shipped in two styles. Down from $500, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and brings the price down to the all-time low tracked only once before. As one of JBL’s most capable portable Bluetooth speakers, Boombox 2 delivers up to 24-hours of playback on a single charge alongside IPX7 water-resistance. An integrated handle makes it easy to take the tunes on-the-go, and a built-in USB port allows you to refuel a smartphone directly from the Boombox 2. Over 180 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could grab the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $90 instead. This offering delivers a more compact design that comes backed by 12-hours of playback and a similar IPX7 water-resistance form-factor to the lead deal. Over 7,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

We’re also still tracking a 42% discount on Urbanears’ minimalist Ralis Speaker, which has dropped to a new all-time low at $116. That’s on top of the Tribit MaxSound Plus Speaker at $47, alongside everything else in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide.

JBL Boombox 2 Speaker features:

Enjoy monstrous sound with this JBL Boombox wireless Bluetooth speaker. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, this portable sound system is ideal for use at the beach or pool. Wireless Bluetooth streaming lets you easily share playlists to get the party started. Relax with up to 24 hours of playtime, and simply recharge this JBL Boombox wireless Bluetooth speaker’s high-capacity LiIon battery when needed.

