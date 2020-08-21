Smartphone Accessories: Tribit MaxSound Plus Speaker $47 (20% off), more

Tribit Direct via Amazon offers its MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $46.83 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $58, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, is the best we’ve tracked since January, and the second-best price of the year. Tribit’s Bluetooth speaker packs “powerful” amplifiers and large drivers into an IPX7-waterproof casing so you can enjoy your favorite tunes just about anywhere. MaxSound Plus also delivers 20-hours of playback on a single charge, ensuring you’ll be able to rock out without worrying about frequent recharges. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
Tuned by Tribit’s excellent audio engineers, each speaker has been painstakingly crafted to achieve an unmatched musical performance, that’s why Tribit MaxSound Plus bluetooth speaker turns any environment into a theater of sound. Consider this speaker your backstage pass to every song on the planet. Access to all of the world’s music has never been easier.
Active lifestyle? Unpredictable weather? No problem. The MaxSound Plus handles the elements like it handles the genres. The Bluetooth speaker comes with totally waterproof feature, giving you resistance to water, dust, sand, and the element du jour.
