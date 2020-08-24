Cuisinart’s 8-piece steel cookware set + lifetime warranty now $90 (Reg. $170)

Today only, Woot is offering the 8-piece Cuisinart Classic Stainless Cookware Set for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $170 and currently fetching a bloated $180 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. We haven’t seen this set drop below $100 on Amazon in over a year. Alongside the included limited lifetime warranty from Cuisinart, this set is both dishwasher- and oven-safe (350-degrees on the lids and 500-degrees on the cookware). The mirror-finish sits on top of a stainless steel construction with tempered glass covers and riveted cool grip handles. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

For something even more affordable take a look at the AmazonBasics 8-piece set. It ships for just $41.50 and carries solid ratings from nearly 9,500 customers. Just note, you won’t get that mirror-finish and they are recommended for hand-wash only. Otherwise, scope out this 10-piece Gotham Steel dishwasher-safe set at $80 and with 4+ star ratings from over 2,000 customers instead.

There are plenty more kitchenware and cooking deals out there right now though. Ongoing offers include the KRUPS 14-cup programable coffee maker, KitchenAid’s wireless food chopper, Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Smoker, and Monoprice’s 1100W Sous Vide Cooker. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Cuisinart Classic Stainless Cookware Set:

Set Includes: 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Cover, 4-Quart Sauce Pan with Helper and Cover, 6-Quart Stock Pot with Cover, 8″ Skillet, 10″ Skillet

The kitchens of France were the inspiration behind the elegant Cuisinart Classic Stainless Cookware Collection

Classic Cookware set features 18/10 stainless steel and pure aluminum encapsulated in the base for fast and even heating

