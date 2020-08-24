Cuisinart’s 8-piece steel cookware set + lifetime warranty now $90 (Reg. $170)

- Aug. 24th 2020 8:30 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $170 $90
0

Today only, Woot is offering the 8-piece Cuisinart Classic Stainless Cookware Set for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $170 and currently fetching a bloated $180 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. We haven’t seen this set drop below $100 on Amazon in over a year. Alongside the included limited lifetime warranty from Cuisinart, this set is both dishwasher- and oven-safe (350-degrees on the lids and 500-degrees on the cookware). The mirror-finish sits on top of a stainless steel construction with tempered glass covers and riveted cool grip handles. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

For something even more affordable take a look at the AmazonBasics 8-piece set. It ships for just $41.50 and carries solid ratings from nearly 9,500 customers. Just note, you won’t get that mirror-finish and they are recommended for hand-wash only. Otherwise, scope out this 10-piece Gotham Steel dishwasher-safe set at $80 and with 4+ star ratings from over 2,000 customers instead.

There are plenty more kitchenware and cooking deals out there right now though. Ongoing offers include the KRUPS 14-cup programable coffee maker, KitchenAid’s wireless food chopper, Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Smoker, and Monoprice’s 1100W Sous Vide Cooker. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Cuisinart Classic Stainless Cookware Set:

  • Set Includes: 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Cover, 4-Quart Sauce Pan with Helper and Cover, 6-Quart Stock Pot with Cover, 8″ Skillet, 10″ Skillet
  • The kitchens of France were the inspiration behind the elegant Cuisinart Classic Stainless Cookware Collection
  • Classic Cookware set features 18/10 stainless steel and pure aluminum encapsulated in the base for fast and even heating

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $170 $90
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard