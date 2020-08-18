KitchenAid’s wireless food chopper hits the Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Cordless Chopper (KFCB519) for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches direct and at Home Depot, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked. Well, there are certainly more affordable food processor/choppers out there, but not very many that can dice up 40 onions wirelessly on a single charge. Not only is there no cables to get in the way here, it fully charges in 2-hours with a 10-minute quick charge feature. It has a 5-cup work bowl, a pair of speed settings that can take you from mixed to puree, and convenient in-bowl accessory storage. While positive, ratings are light so far on this new model, but most of KitchenAid’s comparable products carry solid reviews. More details below.

Now if you don’t need a large wireless food chopper for your modest home meals, take a look at the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper instead. It will make short work of your meal prep including everything from veggies to cloves of garlic, and hard cheeses at just $25 Prime shipped. It also carries impressive ratings from over 2,400 Amazon customers and comes with a lifetime warranty.

But while we are talking about kitchen upgrades, you’ll definitely want to check out today’s all-time low Gold Box offer on the Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Air Fryer. Then, score an Amazon low on the Toshiba Stainless Steel Convection Toaster and hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the KitchenAid Cordless Chopper:

Chop up to 40 onions on a full charge* *Based on onion size of 90 – 110 grams

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery delivers optimal runtime and performance. Battery Indicator Light signals when it is time to charge the battery.

Easy to charge with convenient charger included, which works on all products across the suite. Charge from empty to full in 2 hours or less. With a quick charge of 10 minutes chop up to 11 onions* *Based on onion size of 90 – 110 grams, when following recommended battery maintenance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!