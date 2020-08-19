TiVo’s Edge for Antenna stores 2TB + streams 4K content at $270.50 (Reg. $350)

- Aug. 19th 2020 4:10 pm ET

Get this deal
$350 $270.50
0

Amazon is offering the TiVo Edge for Antenna 2TB OTA DVR and Streaming Media Player for $270.49 shipped. Down from its $350 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. If you’ve kicked cable to the curb, the TiVo Edge for Antenna is a must-have. It offers 2TB of storage and can hold up to 300-hours of HD shows and movies. There are four tuners here, allowing you to record multiple shows at once. TiVo Edge also doubles as a streaming media player, capable of watching Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and much more. Reviews are mixed at Amazon for this specific model, but TiVo is well-rated overall.

If having a DVR isn’t something that you need in your home theater, Amazon offers ways to save some serious cash. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is perfect for streaming Hulu, Prime Video, and much more. At just $35 shipped, this is a great option if you’re already in Amazon’s ecosystem.

However, picking up the Roku Express is great for those who don’t need 4K playback. Offering 1080p compatibility, Roku Express is super compact and is a great addition to any office or game room. It’s just $29 shipped on Amazon, making it fantastic for those on tighter budgets.

TiVo Edge for Antenna features:

  • Perfect for cord-cutters, TiVo edge for antenna puts OTA/over-the-air TV, recordings and top streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO go all in one easy-to-find place
  • As powerful inside as it is streamlined and sleek on the outside. Schedule and record up to 4 shows at once and store up to 300 HD hours, and watch on your tablet or phone with the free TiVo app
  • Enjoy the cinematic home theater experience of Dolby Vision 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and 4K Ultra HD movies from your favorite streaming services

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$350 $270.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater

Home Theater
Streaming Media Players TiVo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide