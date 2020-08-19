TiVo’s Edge for Antenna stores 2TB + streams 4K content at $270.50 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the TiVo Edge for Antenna 2TB OTA DVR and Streaming Media Player for $270.49 shipped. Down from its $350 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. If you’ve kicked cable to the curb, the TiVo Edge for Antenna is a must-have. It offers 2TB of storage and can hold up to 300-hours of HD shows and movies. There are four tuners here, allowing you to record multiple shows at once. TiVo Edge also doubles as a streaming media player, capable of watching Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and much more. Reviews are mixed at Amazon for this specific model, but TiVo is well-rated overall.

If having a DVR isn’t something that you need in your home theater, Amazon offers ways to save some serious cash. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is perfect for streaming Hulu, Prime Video, and much more. At just $35 shipped, this is a great option if you’re already in Amazon’s ecosystem.

However, picking up the Roku Express is great for those who don’t need 4K playback. Offering 1080p compatibility, Roku Express is super compact and is a great addition to any office or game room. It’s just $29 shipped on Amazon, making it fantastic for those on tighter budgets.

TiVo Edge for Antenna features:

Perfect for cord-cutters, TiVo edge for antenna puts OTA/over-the-air TV, recordings and top streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO go all in one easy-to-find place

As powerful inside as it is streamlined and sleek on the outside. Schedule and record up to 4 shows at once and store up to 300 HD hours, and watch on your tablet or phone with the free TiVo app

Enjoy the cinematic home theater experience of Dolby Vision 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and 4K Ultra HD movies from your favorite streaming services

