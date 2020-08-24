Nintendo Switch/Lite cases, protection kits, more from $9: PowerA, HORI, more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Red Super Mario Bros. Checkerboard Edition Protection Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite at $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at GameStop as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This officially licensed Nintendo Switch Lite travel bundle includes the “sturdy outer shell” case with rubberized handle, a screen protector, applicator, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. Alongside the checkerboard Mario design on the outside, the interior features felt lining with a zippered mesh pocket, and a built-in padded flap with storage for up to six game cards. Rated 4+ stars and head below for more Switch accessory deals.

Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

We also have some great deals running on themed PowerA Enhanced Switch controllers from $38, the official 2021 Animal Crossing Wall Calendar, and 128GB of extra microSDXC storage for your Switch at $19. But be sure to browse through the latest Nintendo eShop sale for deals on titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Cuphead, ARMS, and much more right here.

More on the PowerA Red Mario Bros. Checkerboard Kit:

Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and Super Mario Bros. Checkerboard design

Includes screen protector with applicator and microfiber cleaning cloth

Molded interior precisely fits Nintendo Switch Lite and features felt lining plus zippered mesh storage

Built-in padded screen protector flap includes storage for six game cards and two microsd cards

