Nintendo is now offering a big-time Luigi’s Mansion 3 deal along with price drops on Cuphead, Star Wars titles, Super Meat Boy, and more. After launching a notable Indie World eShop sale earlier this week alongside the Untitled Goose Game co-op reveal, Nintendo is back at it again with another wide-ranging digital Switch game promotion. Dubbed the “Share the Fun Sale,” we are now seeing a number of first-party Nintendo game discounts and much more starting from $7. Head below for a closer look.

Alongside the rare and quite notable Luigi’s Mansion 3 deal — it’s about $8 below our mention from late last week — we are also seeing notable price drops on Cuphead, ARMS, WHAT THE GOLF?, 1-2-Switch, Overwatch Legendary Edition, and more. These deals will be live from now through August 30, 2020. Check out our top picks from the sale below and head over to this morning’s roundup for even more.

Share the Fun eShop Sale:

After you have secured today’s Luigi’s Mansion 3 deal, swing by today’s roundup of themed PowerA Enhanced Switch controllers from $14 and all of these Switch case deals from $10. Then secure the Nintendo’s official 2021 Animal Crossing Wall Calendar at $13 and check out our hands-on review of the amazing new LEGO NES kit.

More on today’s Luigi’s Mansion 3 deal:

Luigi’s Mansion 3: Luigi’s invited to the towering Last Resort hotel, but when Mario and friends go missing, our green-clad hero will have to conquer his fears to save them! Slam, blow away, and vacuum up ghosts with the all-new Poltergust G-00, and join forces with Gooigi to overcome the puzzling contraptions and mischievous boss on each themed floor. And that’s just the Last Resort. Enter the ScareScraper for 8-player local wireless or online co-op gameplay.

