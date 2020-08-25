Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 hits an Amazon low at $1,400 shipped (Save $300)

Amazon is currently offering the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,399.99 shipped. Down from $1,700, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, the Blade Stealth 13 is a fantastic option. It’s powered by a 10th generation I7 processor and boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. You’ll find the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card here, but Thunderbolt 3 is present for utilizing an eGPU enclosure if you need more horsepower at a desk. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can check out our review of the previous-generation model for more information. Also, if you want to upgrade to a 120Hz display, be sure to check out the deal that we found yesterday which also packs a new all-time low.

Looking for a gaming laptop that has a bit more horsepower that isn’t quite as compact? Well, we’ve got a great choice for you. The Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop packs a 6-core i7 and GTX 1660 Ti with a 120Hz display at $1,110 shipped on Amazon. You’ll have a larger 15.6-inch display here, instead of the more compact 13-inch screen that today’s lead deal offers.

Prefer gaming on a desktop? Well, NZXT’s latest Starter PC lineup is a great choice. Pricing starts at $699 and you’ll even find that some of the computers cost less to buy from NZXT than to build yourself. These are great machines for those wanting to get started in PC gaming but might not have the knowledge to build one themselves.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

Blaze Through Games and Content Creation: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB VRAM graphics, Quad-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor, and 16GB dual-channel memory.

Designed for Mobility: Ultra thin, light and incredibly durable with a CNC unibody aluminum frame and long battery life.

Full HD Thin Bezel Display — Visually stunning matte Full HD screen with 100% sRGB color saturation for gaming and entertainment.

