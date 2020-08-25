Score a 2020 low on Kensington’s Orbit Trackball Mouse at $31 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the Kensington Orbit Trackball Mouse in grey for $31.10 shipped. A blue style is also available for a few cents more, which you’ll find matched at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Trackball mice have garnered something of a cult following over the years, and Kensington’s Orbit model delivers that iconic design to your desk in a wired form-factor. Alongside the trackball itself, there’s an ergonomic design complemented by a scroll ring and pair of buttons. There’s also a detachable wrist rest that completes the package. Over 4.4/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more while still adopting the trackball design with the Logitech Trackman Marble Mouse at $25. Here you’ll pocket 20% extra in savings while bringing home a similar experience to the lead deal. While this model does ditch the built-in scroll ring, it comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 5,700 customers.

Yesterday, we spotted Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse on sale for $81.50, which is joining on-going offers on other peripherals from the brand at $80 each. Those include Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Keyboard and Ergo Trackball, both of which are 20% off.

Kensington Orbit Trackball Mouse features:

The Orbit Trackball with Scroll Ring from Kensington is a desktop trackball with a USB interface. It features a symmetrical design, making it easy for both right- and left-handed users to operate. Optical tracking technology and a scroll ring make it easy to move your cursor and scroll through web pages.

