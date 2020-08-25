Score a 2020 low on Kensington’s Orbit Trackball Mouse at $31 (Save 22%)

- Aug. 25th 2020 11:11 am ET

Get this deal
$40 $31
0

Amazon is currently offering the Kensington Orbit Trackball Mouse in grey for $31.10 shipped. A blue style is also available for a few cents more, which you’ll find matched at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Trackball mice have garnered something of a cult following over the years, and Kensington’s Orbit model delivers that iconic design to your desk in a wired form-factor. Alongside the trackball itself, there’s an ergonomic design complemented by a scroll ring and pair of buttons. There’s also a detachable wrist rest that completes the package. Over 4.4/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. Head below for more. 

Save even more while still adopting the trackball design with the Logitech Trackman Marble Mouse at $25. Here you’ll pocket 20% extra in savings while bringing home a similar experience to the lead deal. While this model does ditch the built-in scroll ring, it comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 5,700 customers. 

Yesterday, we spotted Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse on sale for $81.50, which is joining on-going offers on other peripherals from the brand at $80 each. Those include Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Keyboard and Ergo Trackball, both of which are 20% off.

Kensington Orbit Trackball Mouse features:

The Orbit Trackball with Scroll Ring from Kensington is a desktop trackball with a USB interface. It features a symmetrical design, making it easy for both right- and left-handed users to operate. Optical tracking technology and a scroll ring make it easy to move your cursor and scroll through web pages.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$40 $31
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Kensington

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go