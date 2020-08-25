LEE Modern Motion Athletic Jeans for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $58)

Amazon is currently offering the LEE Men’s Modern Series Extreme Motion Athletic Jean for $15 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $58, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These jeans are perfect for everyday wear and they’re available in three color options. The athletic fit is infused with stretch for added comfort and they also have a flexible waistband. This style also has a great hem to be rolled for a stylish look and has a leather logo on the back that’s fashionable. With over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers, these jeans are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more details about these jeans.

Pair the jeans with the Amazon Brand Goodthreads Basic T-Shirt that’s priced at just $12. This t-shirt will be a go-to in your wardrobe to wear year-round and comes in several color options. It also features stretch fabric and is tag-less for additional comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews.

You can also update your wardrobe by checking out Banana Republic’s Flash Sale as well as Old Navy’s Sitewide Event and Backcountry’s Big Brand Blowout.

LEE Modern Series Athletic Jeans feature:

ATHLETIC FIT. With a tapered leg and fitted waist, these jeans sit at the natural waist. Made with comfort in mind, this jean is perfect for everyday wear.

CLASSIC STYLING. A modern fit jean designed with an authentic five-pocket style. Our bestselling straight fit jean is designed with a timeless five-pocket style, perfect for most occasions.

EXTREME MOTION. Athletic Fit Extreme Motion Jeans feature an incredibly comfortable flexible waistband that actually adapts to your body and never binds and innovative power stretch fibers that allow you to move in total freedom.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!