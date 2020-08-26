Score iPhone 7 for FREE by bringing your number to Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 7 32GB for FREE when bringing an existing line over from another carrier. You’ll also need to activate the handset on a $60 plan for the first month, which can then be dropped to a more affordable option afterwards. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer matches our previous mention and as you’d expect, is at the all-time low. Apple’s iPhone 7 may not be the latest or greatest device, but for parents, kids, or just to hold you over until the first major deals on the upcoming iPhones hit the scene, it’s a compelling option. Standout features include a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip, and Touch ID. And best of all, you’ll be able to count on iOS updates for quite some time. Head below for more.

If you’ll be picking up this device for your kid’s first smartphone, or just want to ensure it’s protected, use a portion of your savings from today’s deal on the OtterBox COMMUTER iPhone 7 case. This will provide ample coverage of your handset alongside drop protection and more. Or if you’re just hoping to fend off scratches and the like, going with this $13 option from Spigen is sure to get the job done, as well.

Over in our Apple guide, you’ll find plenty of additional discounts to take advantage of today. From one of the best prices to date on Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case at $129 to discounts on the latest Retina 5K iMacs, you’ll want to check out all of the offers right here.

iPhone 7 features:

Stay connected with this Apple pre-owned (excellent condition) unlocked iPhone 7, which features a quad-core processor to handle apps and functions. The wide 4.7-inch Retina display delivers crystal clear images for streaming video or scrolling social media, while a 12MP camera combines 5x zoom with optical image stabilization for incredibly professional photographs. This Apple pre-owned unlocked iPhone 7 has an IP67 splash, water and dust resistance rating to keep up with an active life.

