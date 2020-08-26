Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon for $144.99 shipped when code FALCON has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $160 and having fetched as much since it first hit the scene last year, today’s offer marks the very first notable price cut we’ve seen. This 1,351-piece set assembles the most famous ship from the Star Wars universe, bringing the Millennium Falcon straight out of The Rise of Skywalker. While it might not be as massive as the UCS version, this build measures over 17-inches long as well as 12-inches wide, and comes complete with a full interior, cockpit, and other screen accurate features. LEGO also includes seven minifigures here, highlighted by Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO, alongside three others. Head below for more LEGO deals from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Not only are we still seeing the first price cut on LEGO’s 1,770-piece LEGO Yoda at $90, but also a collection of other builds on sale from $12. That’s alongside all of the new creations that launched at the beginning of the week, including the new AT-AT, 501st battle pack, and more. Then hit up our LEGO guide for additional deals and news on upcoming kits.

More on the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon:

Inspire youngsters and adults with this 75257 LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model set. This brick-built version of this iconic Corellian freighter starship features an array of details, like rotating top and bottom gun turrets, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit with space for 2 minifigures. The top panels also open out to reveal a detailed starship interior in which kids will love to play out scenes from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie.

