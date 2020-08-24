Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Buildable Yoda set for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen since the kit was first launched less than a year ago, and is subsequently a new all-time low. This 1,771-piece creation assembles an over 16-inch tall version of Yoda from Attack of the Clones. Complete with his green Lightsaber and even a display plaque, this build set is sure to look great amongst the rest of your Star Wars collection. Sure it may not be as cute as the new Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeads, but the attention to detail and more advanced techniques are sure to be a bigger hit with older builders. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing a new all-time low on the LEGO Buildable Stormtrooper Helmet at $54.99. Down from $60, today’s offer is the first chance we’ve seen for you to score this new creation at a discount, even if it is only $5 off the going rate. The 647-pieces assemble a helmet of the iconic Stormtrooper that stands over 7-inches tall. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Now if it’s the latest LEGO Star Wars kits you’re after, eight new creations launched today spanning everything from the Clone Wars to Sequel Trilogy and beyond. You can get all of the details right here, but then be sure to go check out all of the other LEGO deals that are live right now from $12 in our previous roundup.

LEGO buildable Yoda features:

Add to any fan’s collection with two Yoda LEGO Star Wars characters in one set! This intricately detailed 75255 display model of powerful Jedi master Yoda is based on the character from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. The collectible figure includes a posable head and eyebrows, moving fingers and toes, and Yoda’s signature green Lightsaber.

