It’s Thursday morning and that means it’s time to collect all of the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Down below we still have notable offers live on Kingdom Two Crowns and ELOH, as well as this rare offer on Pixelmator Pro for Mac, but now it’s time for today’s best price drops. Alongside the former Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks, we have great deals on titles like Templar Battleforce Elite, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Slayaway Camp, Meteorfall: Journey, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reminders Widget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Wiki for Terraria: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2020 Mobile: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Minesweeper Genius: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Meteorfall: Journey: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Thermo-hygrometer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phrase Party!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Farming Simulator 20: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FROST: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Song of Bloom: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Hidden Folks :

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area. 32 hand-drawn areas…300+ targets to find…2000+ mouth-originated sound effects.

