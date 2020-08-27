Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 19-game bundle $40, Rainbow Six Siege $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle for $40.19 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $60 on PSN, today’s offer is nearly $20 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. This gigantic package includes 19 Mega Man games including the classic NES series, Mega Man X, and the latest entry in the series, Mega Man 11 (more details here). Switch gamers will also find many of these same titles on sale right now as part of Nintendo’s digital Mega Man sale as well. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe, The Last of Us Part II, Oceanhorn, Bridge Constructor Portal, Mario + Rabbids Gold, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus & PS Now from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Nintendo Mega Man and Ubisoft sales from $5
- Amazon Switch Game sale from $5
- Nintendo eShop sale live from $7
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bridge Constructor Portal $6 (Reg. $15)
- Wasteland 3 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Sony PSN Hidden Gems Sale from $2.50
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- The Last of Us Part II $52 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 $15 (Reg. $20)
- John Wick Hex $14 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $28 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 21 pre-orders Xbox One/PS4 $51 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- This War of Mine: Complete $12 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ring Fit Adventure $80 (In-stock)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- ARMS $42 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer $11 (Reg. $15)
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition for Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $7 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $7 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K20 Switch $5 (Reg. $30+)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Complete Edition $18.50 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
