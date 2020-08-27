Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 19-game bundle $40, Rainbow Six Siege $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle for $40.19 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $60 on PSN, today’s offer is nearly $20 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. This gigantic package includes 19 Mega Man games including the classic NES series, Mega Man X, and the latest entry in the series, Mega Man 11 (more details here). Switch gamers will also find many of these same titles on sale right now as part of Nintendo’s digital Mega Man sale as well. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe, The Last of Us Part II, Oceanhorn, Bridge Constructor Portal, Mario + Rabbids Gold, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more

Sony unveils the FREE September PS Plus games: Street Fighter V and PUBG

Nintendo reportedly working on upgraded 4K Switch console for 2021 and more

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League: Everything we know so far

HyperX’s new Cloud Stinger Core Wireless gaming headset has a 17-hour battery

New Tony Hawk Pro Skater launch trailer shows off Area 51 and much more

Epic Games teases new Fortnite Marvel theme scheduled for next week

Activision officially unveils 2020’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War [Video]

EA/Origin Access become EA Play, launches August 31 on Steam and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!