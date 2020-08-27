OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB 5G smartphone sees first price cut following $79 discount

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $919.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Down from its usual $999 going rate, this is the very first time we’ve seen this recent release on sale, making today’s offer a new all-time low. OnePlus 8 Pro delivers the brand’s latest flagship experience centered around a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Alongside touting 256GB of storage, there’s also 12GB of RAM alongside 5G connectivity. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and around back you’ll find 48MP quad camera supplemented by 3X telephoto, 5MP Color Filter, and ultra-wide angle lenses. Over 355 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review.

Protect your new handset by spending just a fraction of the savings from today’s deal on the Spigen Tough Armor Case. Not only does this $17 offering provide a rugged form-factor thanks to a TPU and Polycarbonate design, but there’s also an integrated kickstand. Or just opt for Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor case at $12, which provides a more slimming design, and call it a day.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy. High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

