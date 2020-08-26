All of Wednesday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. While much of yesterday’s best price drops, including Unit Converter, DISTRAINT, and the stellar Dead Cells, are still alive and well down below, we are now ready to gather all of today’s best for you as well. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles like Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game, OVIVO – Black and White Platformer, I was rebuilt, Learn Japanese Pro, Dungeon Escape, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals and freebies.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Luzicon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Path Catcher – One tap 3D puzzle FREE (Reg. $1)
- Crazy Halloween Puzzle FREE (Reg. $1)
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP FREE (Reg. $2)
- OVIVO – Black and White Platformer $1 (Reg. $2)
- Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game $1 (Reg. $2)
- I was rebuilt $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- The Insider – interactive movie $1 (Reg. $2)
- Oxygen Transparent Dark – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Oxygen Transparent Light – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pedometer – step counter $1 (Reg. $2)
- Learn Korean – Grammar Pro $2 (Reg. $4)
- Learn Japanese Pro $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Dungeon Escape $1 (Reg. $4)
Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by up to $300 off Google Pixel 4 models. Those deals now sit alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10/+ and the latest TCL Android smartphones. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch is still on sale and we are now tracking an Amazon Fossil hybrid smartwatch sale from $62. Then, check out these Wi-Fi Assistant LED strips from $19 and this Google Home Mini price drop before you head over to this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.
Today’s best game deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $27, Last of Us II $52, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Over The Bridge PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Easy Accounting FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot War FREE (Reg. $2)
- Cuticon Squircle – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium FREE (Reg. $7.50)
- Word Mania PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Dead Cells $4.50 (Reg. $9)
- Her Story $1 (Reg. $5)
- Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Rapid Cleaner Pro $3 (Reg. $6)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Earth 3D – World Atlas $1 (Reg. $3)
More on Cessabit:
This game will help you relax. Remember what you see and answer the questions. Inspect each illustration for clues, tap objects for hints and solve complicated objectives. Beautiful line art environments combined with calming nature sounds will create a zen atmosphere perfect for relaxing. There is no time limit to complete levels.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!