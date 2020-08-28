eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock packs a fingerprint sensor at $190 (Save $60)

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Anker eufy Touchscreen Smart Lock for $189.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll pay right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. As one of eufy’s latest additions to its smart home stable, this deadbolt delivers four different ways to unlock the front door. Alongside just using a traditional key, there’s also a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes alongside smartphone control over Bluetooth and even a fingerprint reader. Everything is wrapped in an IP65 weather-resistant casing to round out the highlights. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

If having four different ways to unlock the front door isn’t a must for you, going with August’s Smart Lock at $119 is a great way to save even more. Here you’ll be able to command the accessory from your phone, but will ditch the integrated fingerprint sensor and touchscreen. But if those trade-offs seem like they’re worth an extra $71 in savings, then this is definitely worth considering.

Earlier this morning, we spotted a series of discounts on TP-Link smart home gear including light strips, dimmer switches, and more from $14. But if it’s another way to upgrade the the front door, Yale’s Assure Lever HomeKit Smart Lock is currently still on sale for a 2020 low, bringing the price down to $247.50. Find even more in our smart home guide, as well.

eufy Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

With a durable zinc alloy, stainless steel frame, and front door deadbolt lock, Smart Lock handles the daily comings and goings of a busy household. You can install Smart deadbolt lock in just 15 minutes, all by yourself, and using only a screwdriver—saving you money on calling a contractor.

