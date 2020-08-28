TP-Link’s Kasa Smart RGB LED Strip returns to Amazon low at $60, more from $14

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories headlined by its RGB LED Light Strip for $59.99 shipped. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside animated lighting effects for some unique ambiance. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s compatible with plenty of different smart home ecosystems, so whether it’s Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone, you’re covered. Over 195 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for additional ways to expand your Kasa setup from $14.

Other notable TP-Link deals include:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of additional ways to upgrade an Alexa, Assistant, or Siri-powered setup. This discount we spotted on LIFX’s dimmable LED light bulb will work with all three and is marked down to $14, but we’re also seeing Lenovo’s Assistant Smart Clock at $37, and more.

TP-Link Kasa Smart RGB LED Strip features:

Paint your home in endless colors with Kasa Smart multicolor light strip. Transform your home into the ultimate entertainment destination with 16 color zones for combinations built to suit every mood, and take control of your light strip with just your voice or Kasa App. Your 80″ light strip features millions of colors for combinations built to suit every mood, making your home the ultimate entertainment destination.

