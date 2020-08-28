Snag Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set at Amazon’s 2020 low, now $18

Amazon is offering the Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set for $17.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. Having rocked this bit set for several years now, I can highly-recommend this Makita offering to anyone. Despite having been my go-to throughout countless endeavors, each piece is still in great shape. This is thanks to an S2 steel construction, which yields “extended life.” A manganese phosphate surface takes things even further by providing an advanced level of corrosion resistance. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

In need of Torx Insert bits? If so, we’ve got you covered with DEWALT’s 7-piece offering. It’s currently available for $6, which happens to be 33% off what you’d typically have to pay. Buyers will garner T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, and T40 bit sizes. Each piece is comprised of shock-resistant steel to help boost durability.

Whether you need to cut open a box, dice up some fruit, or something entirely different, having a pocket knife certainly comes in handy. If you’re currently lacking in that department you should have a look at the Kershaw Natrix and Husker Knife deals we’ve discovered. Pricing starts as low as $26 and these regularly fetch up to $60.

Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set features:

Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life

Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life

Calibrated heat treating process for added durability

Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance

Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power

