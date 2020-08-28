Snag Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set at Amazon’s 2020 low, now $18

Amazon is offering the Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set for $17.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. Having rocked this bit set for several years now, I can highly-recommend this Makita offering to anyone. Despite having been my go-to throughout countless endeavors, each piece is still in great shape. This is thanks to an S2 steel construction, which yields “extended life.” A manganese phosphate surface takes things even further by providing an advanced level of corrosion resistance. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
In need of Torx Insert bits? If so, we’ve got you covered with DEWALT’s 7-piece offering. It’s currently available for $6, which happens to be 33% off what you’d typically have to pay. Buyers will garner T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, and T40 bit sizes. Each piece is comprised of shock-resistant steel to help boost durability.
Whether you need to cut open a box, dice up some fruit, or something entirely different, having a pocket knife certainly comes in handy. If you’re currently lacking in that department you should have a look at the Kershaw Natrix and Husker Knife deals we’ve discovered. Pricing starts as low as $26 and these regularly fetch up to $60.
Makita 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set features:
- Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life
- Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life
- Calibrated heat treating process for added durability
- Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance
- Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!