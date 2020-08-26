At $6, DEWALT’s 7-piece Torx Insert Bit Set won’t break the bank (Save 33%)

- Aug. 26th 2020 1:40 pm ET

$6
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 7-piece Torx Insert Bit Set for $6 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% or more off recent pricing there and is within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. Buyers of this set will snag a total of seven bits that are comprised of T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, and T40 sizes. Each piece is comprised of shock-resistant steel, helping boost durability. For similar reasons, you’ll also be pleased to hear that every bit is heat-treated “to resist breakage and wear.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When knocking out projects, it’s not uncommon for me to need something sharp. That’s why I recommend you peek at the deal we just spotted on Kershaw’s Framelock-Assisted Pocket Knife. It has fallen sharply in price, having sold for $65 of so over the course of several months. Right now you can get it for $32, which is good for 50% in savings.

Need a way to haul tools and other gear behind your bike? If so, don’t forget to peek at Schwinn’s Day Tripper Bike Trailer. It can be all yours for $99, which is $31 off what you’d typically have to spend. Buyers will garner a sturdy frame with 16-inch wheels that will allow them to tote up to 100-pounds of gear when cycling.

DEWALT 7-piece Torx Insert Bit Set features:

  • Includes: T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, T40 Torx/Star bits
  • Shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability
  • Hardened core for extra strength and reduced breakage
  • Heat-treated to resist breakage and wear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$6
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt

About the Author