At $6, DEWALT’s 7-piece Torx Insert Bit Set won’t break the bank (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 7-piece Torx Insert Bit Set for $6 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% or more off recent pricing there and is within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. Buyers of this set will snag a total of seven bits that are comprised of T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, and T40 sizes. Each piece is comprised of shock-resistant steel, helping boost durability. For similar reasons, you’ll also be pleased to hear that every bit is heat-treated “to resist breakage and wear.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When knocking out projects, it’s not uncommon for me to need something sharp. That’s why I recommend you peek at the deal we just spotted on Kershaw’s Framelock-Assisted Pocket Knife. It has fallen sharply in price, having sold for $65 of so over the course of several months. Right now you can get it for $32, which is good for 50% in savings.

Need a way to haul tools and other gear behind your bike? If so, don’t forget to peek at Schwinn’s Day Tripper Bike Trailer. It can be all yours for $99, which is $31 off what you’d typically have to spend. Buyers will garner a sturdy frame with 16-inch wheels that will allow them to tote up to 100-pounds of gear when cycling.

DEWALT 7-piece Torx Insert Bit Set features:

Includes: T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, T40 Torx/Star bits

Shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability

Hardened core for extra strength and reduced breakage

Heat-treated to resist breakage and wear

