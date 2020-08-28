Enjoy offline playback, unlimited DVR, more with a lifetime Plex Pass at $88

Plex is currently offering its lifetime Plex Pass subscription for $87.99 when you use the code 8PLEXPASS8 at checkout. Note: Current subscribers might not be eligible for this discount. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s deal saves you over 26% and beats the lowest price we’ve tracked by $2. If you’re a heavy Plex user, than picking up a Plex Pass is absolutely something you should consider. It delivers the ability to download media for offline viewing, has a button to skip the intro of your TV shows, offers unlimited OTA DVR recording when you have a compatible tuner and antenna, and much more. Those interested in hi-fi music will also be given a discount on Tidal streaming, as well as access to the Plexamp app. Learn more about using Plex in our coverage here

Looking for a way to enjoy your new Plex features? The Roku Premiere streaming media player is on sale from $28.50 right now, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for it. Packing 4K HDR streaming capabilities, this will deliver high-quality content to your home theater without breaking the bank.

Speaking of home theater upgrades, why not pick up a new TV to enjoy your Plex Pass content on? Right now, Samsung’s Frame 4K Smart TVs with AirPlay 2 are up to $200 off depending on the model you choose. Pricing starts at $1,200, but those on a tighter budget can opt for the massive 70-inch Hisense 4K Android TV at an all-time low of $530.

Plex Pass features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.