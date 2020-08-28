Expand your battlestation with up to 44% off Razer PC gaming gear from $30

Amazon has now kicked off a new sale on Razer PC gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and more starting at $30 shipped. One highlight falls to the Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse at $49.99. Down from its usual $70 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low tracked only twice before. Bringing Razer’s Basilisk Mouse to your PC setup yields a 16,000DPI optical sensor for getting eSports-grade performance. There’s also an ergonomic design alongside eight programable macro buttons for tweaking things to your liking. Chroma RGB lighting completes the package. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for all of the other notable Razer discounts.

Other notable Razer discounts include:

Or if you’re looking to finally get into PC gaming, this morning’s Gold Box has a budget-friendly rig from iBuyPower that’s worth a look at $870. You also won’t want to miss out on our coverage of NZXT’s new Starter PC lineup, which delivers some more affordable offerings from $699.

Razer Basilisk Chroma Gaming Mouse features:

Take your FPS skills to the next level with the Razer Basilisk. Boasting the most advanced optical sensor in the world and armed with features such as a dial for customizing scroll wheel resistance and a removable DPI clutch, the Razer Basilisk is the ultimate FPS gaming mouse. Outfitted with Razer most advanced 5G Optical sensor with true 16, 000 DPI, the Razer Basilisk gives you unrivaled precision and Performance.

