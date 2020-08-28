Expand your battlestation with up to 44% off Razer PC gaming gear from $30

- Aug. 28th 2020 9:00 am ET

0

Amazon has now kicked off a new sale on Razer PC gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and more starting at $30 shipped. One highlight falls to the Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse at $49.99. Down from its usual $70 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low tracked only twice before. Bringing Razer’s Basilisk Mouse to your PC setup yields a 16,000DPI optical sensor for getting eSports-grade performance. There’s also an ergonomic design alongside eight programable macro buttons for tweaking things to your liking. Chroma RGB lighting completes the package. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for all of the other notable Razer discounts. 

Other notable Razer discounts include:

Or if you’re looking to finally get into PC gaming, this morning’s Gold Box has a budget-friendly rig from iBuyPower that’s worth a look at $870. You also won’t want to miss out on our coverage of NZXT’s new Starter PC lineup, which delivers some more affordable offerings from $699.

Razer Basilisk Chroma Gaming Mouse features:

Take your FPS skills to the next level with the Razer Basilisk. Boasting the most advanced optical sensor in the world and armed with features such as a dial for customizing scroll wheel resistance and a removable DPI clutch, the Razer Basilisk is the ultimate FPS gaming mouse. Outfitted with Razer most advanced 5G Optical sensor with true 16, 000 DPI, the Razer Basilisk gives you unrivaled precision and Performance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go