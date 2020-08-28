Amazon’s Gold Box offers a budget-friendly gaming PC build with RGB at $870

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the iBUYPOWER 3GHz/16GB/240GB SSD Gaming PC for $869.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Looking for a true gaming setup that won’t break the bank? Consider this model from IBUYPOWER that is supported by an Intel i7 3GHz processor and packs a 240GB SSD alongside a 1TB hard drive. Everything arrives in an RGB-packed build that includes a keyboard and mouse to match your new setup. While this might not be the most high-end setup, there’s a lot to like here that will take gaming nights to a new level without spending a ton of cash. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,100 Amazon reviewers.

Take your savings today and upgrade your audio setup with a fresh pair of speakers. This bundle from Cyber Acoustics at $50 offers integrated gaming lights and a subwoofer, making it both affordable and a solid means for improving your setup. Not mention, it has stellar ratings from nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

As always, our PC gaming guide is being constantly updated with all of the best deals on accessories and more. Don’t miss all of our top picks from Dell’s back to school sale for more price drops on gaming essentials.

IBUYPOWER Gaming PC features:

System: Intel Core i7-9700F 8-Core 3. 0GHz (4. 70 GHz Max Turbo) | 16GB DDR4-2666 RAM | 1TB HDD | 240GB SSD | Genuine Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Dedicated Gaming Video Card | VR Ready | 1x DVI | 1x HDMI | 1x Display Port

Connectivity: 4 x USB 3. 0 | 2 x USB 2. 0 | 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000 | Audio: 7. 1 Channel

Special Add-Ons: Tempered Glass RGB Gaming Case | 802. 11AC Wi-Fi Included | 16 Color RGB Lighting Case | Free Gaming Keyboard & RGB Gaming Mouse | No Bloatware

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!