Lenovo’s pint-sized Smart Clock drops to a 2020 low at $37 shipped

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront is offering its Assistant-powered Smart Clock for $36.99 shipped with the code LEN3 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Down from its $80 list price, it’s on sale for $50 at Best Buy right now with today’s deal marking a 2020 low. Lenovo’s Smart Clock offers a compact form-factor with a built-in 4-inch display and speaker. Powered by Google’s Assistant smart home platform, you’ll be able to issue voice commands to this speaker and have it control your house. Plus, should you use it to set an alarm, just tapping it will snooze it, which is something other smart speakers can’t offer. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Do you prefer the Amazon Alexa ecosystem to Google Assistant? Well, the Echo Flex is a great buy if so. Coming in at $25, it’ll hide on your wall, needing just an outlet to function. There’s no external device to set on a table here, as the microphones and speaker are all encased in a small housing.

Speaking of Alexa, be sure to check out the Echo Wall Clock at $25 if you’re wanting to take your smart home game to the next level. It pairs well with the Echo Flex and provides a visual way to keep an eye on your timer. Want more information? Check out our launch coverage of the Mickey Mouse-themed Echo Wall Clock.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up and start your day with this Lenovo smart clock. Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration let you use voice commands to play music, check schedules and control smart home devices. This Lenovo smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options so you can choose how to wake up.

