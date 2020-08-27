LIFX’s dimmable LED light bulb works with HomeKit at $14 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Mini White HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $13.77 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $18 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes without $4 of the all-time low tracked only once before. Adding this LIFX light bulb to your setup brings 800-lumens of illumination into a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-enabled smart home. Its miniature design ensures this bulb can fit in a variety of lamps or fixtures, and added dimming capabilities complete the package alongside a standalone design. Over 840 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

For comparison, today’s discount is about as good as it gets in terms of pricing for a HomeKit-enabled light bulb. Most other options out there sell for roughly the same price, but lack out of the box support for Siri. Many of which even require you to already have a smart home hub to take advantage of them. So if you’re in the market of a new light bulb to expand an Apple setup, today’s deal is hard to pass up.

Those who would rather ditch replacing every bulb to bring home smart lighting can currently save 25% on Leviton’s HomeKit dimmer switch at $30. It’ll deliver much of the same features as above, including the dimming aspects and Siri integration. Then swing by the rest of the on-going deals in our smart home guide for more.

LIFX Mini White HomeKit Bulb features:

The LIFX Mini – White is the perfect “everywhere” built-in Wi-Fi enabled LED light with dimmable white light controlled by your Smartphone with no hub required. LIFX Mini – White works with leading voice and smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant and Nest and is Energy Star compliant. Bright and efficient, the Mini – White has an output of 800 Lumens, the equivalent of a 60-Watt traditional incandescent bulb with the benefit of only 8-Watt energy use.

