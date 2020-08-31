August’s new Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Lock falls to lowest price yet at $230

- Aug. 31st 2020 12:19 pm ET

$230
0

Amazon is currently offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $229.99 shipped. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on the recent release and brings the price down to a new all-time low. August’s latest smart lock improves on the brand’s previous-generation models with a design that’s 45% smaller. You’ll also now find built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to pair to Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri setups without needing an additional hub. Other notable features here include the ability to share virtual keys with family members, as well as auto-unlock functionality that prepares the door as you approach. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 425 customers, and we found it to be the “gold standard of smart home products” in our hands-on review.

Those who can live without the built-in Wi-Fi and smaller design can save even more with the August Smart Lock Pro at $211. You’ll still find HomeKit support, as well as integration with other voice assistants thanks to the bundled Connect Hub. But if you’re hoping to upgrade to the latest and greatest, the featured deal is worth a look at only $19 more.

Then go hit up our smart home deals hub for even more ways to save. This morning saw HomePod drop to $188, alongside a discount on Google Home Max for $199. Or if you’re looking to get the lighting in order, various Philips Hue accessories are marked down to $28 in refurbished condition.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$230
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
August

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go