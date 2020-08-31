August’s new Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Lock falls to lowest price yet at $230

Amazon is currently offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $229.99 shipped. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on the recent release and brings the price down to a new all-time low. August’s latest smart lock improves on the brand’s previous-generation models with a design that’s 45% smaller. You’ll also now find built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to pair to Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri setups without needing an additional hub. Other notable features here include the ability to share virtual keys with family members, as well as auto-unlock functionality that prepares the door as you approach. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 425 customers, and we found it to be the “gold standard of smart home products” in our hands-on review.

Those who can live without the built-in Wi-Fi and smaller design can save even more with the August Smart Lock Pro at $211. You’ll still find HomeKit support, as well as integration with other voice assistants thanks to the bundled Connect Hub. But if you’re hoping to upgrade to the latest and greatest, the featured deal is worth a look at only $19 more.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

