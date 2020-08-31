Philips Hue Go hits $55 (Save 30%), more refurbished smart lighting from $28

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $28 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Amongst all of the deals, one highlight is on the previous-generation Philips Hue Go at $54.99. Having originally sold for $80, which is what a new condition model still fetches at Home Depot, today’s offer amounts to over 30% in savings, is $5 under our previous refurbished mention, and a new 2020 low. Hue Go delivers a battery-powered design that’ll expand your smart home with 300-lumens of multicolor lighting that you can bring just about anywhere. Alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, there’s also a built-in button for manually switching between colors and effects. Includes a 90-day warranty. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Find more deals down below.

Other notable Philips Hue deals

Those in search of a new way to control their lights with voice commands are in luck, as we’re tracking discounts on smart speakers from all three major platforms. Right now, HomePod deals start at $188, alongside discounts on the entire Echo speaker lineup from $17.50, as well. And then, Google Home Max has dropped to $199 with some added smart home accessories bundled on top.

Philips Hue Go features:

Light spaces in new, creative ways with the Philips Hue Go Portable Dimmable LED smart Light table lamp, the most versatile light in your home. Carry your own personal light show, capable of millions of colors and shades of white light, and able to sync to your favorite music, movies, and games for an enhanced experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!