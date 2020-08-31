LG’s V35 ThinQ Android Smartphone returns to all-time low at $300 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low, which we’ve only seen once before. LG’s V35 ThinQ delivers a 6-inch 1440p display alongside built-in access to Alexa and dual 16MP rear cameras. You’ll also be able to count on 64GB of onboard storage, which can be supplemented by an up to 2TB of microSD card, as well as 6GB of RAM. LQ’s V35 ThinQ is also Android Pie-compatible, allowing you to enjoy improved notifications, Digital Wellbeing features, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 315 customers.

If the 64GB of built-in storage isn’t going to cut it, use a portion of your savings on Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSD card for $20 at Amazon. This will add plenty of storage space for photos, videos, and other files into your new handset, making it an easy recommendation for getting the most of your leftover cash.

Then go swing by our Android guide for plenty of other discounts live right now. A $70 discount brings Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to a new all-time low at $280, which is being joined by all of the best Android apps in our roundup right here.

LG V35 ThinQ Android Smartphone features:

A feast for the eyes, the V35 ThinQ 64GB Smartphone from LG delivers a large 6″ QHD+ OLED display with a FullVision display that features a cinematic 18:9 aspect ratio, and a stunning 2880 x 1440 resolution. The display also features support for HDR10, which is designed to improve brightness, color, and contrast in your images and video.

