It is now time to head into this weekend with all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies. After seeing trailers for the upcoming Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds and the Pokémon Go-like Witcher Monster Slayer games for mobile over the past few days, we are now ready to gather all of Friday’s best price drops from Google Play and beyond. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Minesweeper Genius, BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera, King’s League: Odyssey, Tiny Guardians, Despotism 3k, Reventure, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a series of Samsung and Google Pixel devices on sale from $50. However, we also still have notable offers on Google Pixel 4, the Galaxy S10/+, and TCL’s latest. On top of ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2, Fossil hybrid wearables, and Skagen’s Stainless Steel Falster 2, this morning we spotted another Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch at 70% off. Offers on WD’s My Cloud NAS are still live alongside today’s WD My Passport Portable SSD price drop, but you’ll want to hit our Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional charging and audio offers.

Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 20 $30, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $25, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Minesweeper Genius:

Inspired by the classic computer game from our childhood – as well as sudoku and picross – Minesweeper Genius is a brain teaser that will challenge your mind and logical thinking. Help Aristotle – the genius with a broom – sweep the minefield to regain his memory and escape from the aliens’ scientific experiments, discovering where all the bombs are hidden…Read the numbers to calculate how many mines there are in each column and each line…Flag the tiles which contain a mine…

