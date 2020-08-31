Smartphone Accessories: mophie Juice Pack iPhone 11 Battery Case $50, more

Zagg is currently offering the mophie Juice Pack Access iPhone 11 Battery Case for $49.95 shipped in multiple styles. Having originally fetching $100, we’ve more recently been tracking it around $80 with today’s offer beating the Amazon low by $10 and marking the best we’ve seen to date. Delivering extra battery life to your iPhone 11, mophie Juice Pack Access has a built-in 2000mAh battery for expanding the usage of your handset by up to 14-hours. On top of a built-in USB-C connector for refueling and access to the iPhone’s Lightning port, this case also supports wireless charging so you can use a Qi pad. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 215 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Stay powered past sunset with juice pack access. This protective case with built-in battery helps extend the life of your iPhone, all while maintaining full access to its ports. Featuring on-demand battery with just a push of a button, the juice pack access tops off your phone’s battery when you need it most. Send more messages or stream more videos without worrying about your battery going into the red. With up to an additional 14 hours of audio or 3 additional hours of video, the juice pack access easily keeps your iPhone powered so you can keep enjoying your day.

