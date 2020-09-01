Dell launches Labor Day sale with up to 50% off monitors, PCs, and much more

- Sep. 1st 2020 12:21 pm ET

0

Dell has kicked off its Labor Day sale and is now taking up to 50% off a selection of its PCs, monitors, accessories, and more. Amongst all of the discounts, one highlight is on the UltraSharp U3415W 34-inch 1440p Curved Monitor bundled with a $100 eGift Card for $647.99 shipped when code STAND4SMALL has been applied at checkout. Having dropped from $800, today’s offer is $97 under the competing discount at Amazon, $100 less than our previous mention with the added credit, and amounts to $252 in total savings. Dell’s UltraSharp is headlined by a 34-inch 1440p curved panel, giving you plenty of screen real estate whether it’s for getting work done throughout the day or gaming at night. There’s also a USB-C input, as well as HDMI, DisplayPort, and a 4-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 360 customers. Head below the fold for all of our top picks from this year’s Dell Labor Day sale.

Other Dell Labor Day deals include:

If you’re in the market for a more gaming-focused PC, this morning’s Gold Box deal brought the Razer Blade 15 down to $1,400. With $300 in savings here, this is a notable option for gaming while on-the-go and more. Then go swing by our PC gaming guide for even more.

Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Monitor features:

The U3419W UltraSharp 34″ 21:9 Curved IPS Monitor from Dell features a curved display that wraps around your field of view for an immersive viewing experience. Moreover, built with an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel touting a 3440 x 1440 resolution, this display provides you with crisp and clear details and wide viewing angles.

