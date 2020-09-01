Insignia’s 2,000-sq. ft. Dehumidifier is $80 off for today only: $120 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier for $119.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $200, today’s offer is $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model allows you to control the humidity of your space with adjustable moisture level settings and a 35-pint per day capacity. Designed to cover spaces up to 2,000-sq. ft., other features include a 1.6-gallon water tank, full bucket indicator, LED display/control panel, and an optional drain hose connection. Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Best Buy customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s dehumidifier options will show just how good of a deal today’s price drop really is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable in the $120 range. But if you don’t need the full 2,000-sq. ft. of coverage, consider a more personalized solution like this SEAVON Dehumidifier at $37. Clearly this model will only handle your immediate space, but it carries stellar reviews, makes for a great desktop or small home office option, and comes in at significantly less than todays $120 offer.

We also have some solid deals available on De’Longhi Tower Heater and Dyson Pure Hot + Cool as well additional Dyson deals in eBay’s latest sale. You’ll also want to give the new Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool with self-cleaning abilities a closer look as well. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more discounts.

More on the Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier:

Control the relative humidity of your home with this 35-pint Insignia dehumidifier. The full-function electronic controls and an LED display let you make precise adjustments of moisture level settings for optimal performance. This Insignia dehumidifier features a rear hose outlet for continuous drainage and an accessible collection bucket with level indicator to ensure easy operation.

