Caudabe has now kicked off its Labor Day iPhone case sale with up to 25% in savings. That includes just about every case it offers ranging from models for iPhone 6 all the way through iPhone 11 Pro Max. Starting from just $11, this is great time to pick up a nice minimalist case for your existing handset, especially if you aren’t planning on jumping on iPhone 12 later this month. Caudabe offers a wide range of covers including clear options that show off your phone’s true colors, minimalist protection cases, and more. Head below for all of the details and this week’s Labor Day promo code.

Caudabe Labor Day iPhone case sale:

Just about every option Caudabe offers is part of its Labor Day iPhone case sale. Simply use code LABOR25 at checkout to redeem the special price. This code will indeed stack on top of any of the cases that are already marked down as well. Shipping is free on orders over $35.

One standout from the sale is the Caudabe Sheath iPhone SE 2020 case. It drops down to $21 from the usual $28 using the code above. While you will find some Caudabe cases on Amazon, just about all of them are more expensive than the direct route right now and we are yet to see the new 2020 iPhone SE models appear there. This case is described as a “blend of sleek, minimalist design and superb shock absorption.” It is drop tested to 6.6-feet and measures out at a “mere 0.90mm at its thinnest point.” The wireless charging compatible case features a “soft, gel-like” feel via the flexible polymer construction as well. Ratings are thin on this new model, but Caudabe is well-rated overall at Amazon.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Caudabe Labor Day iPhone case sale right here. On this landing page, you’ll find a handy list of iPhone models for direct navigation to the model you’re after.

For more iPhone case and accessory deals, hit up this morning’s roundup and this mophie Juice Pack offer. You’ll also want to check out the new CASETiFY NASA and Pokemon lineups.

More on the Caudabe Sheath iPhone SE case:

The perfect blend of sleek, minimalist design and superb shock absorption. Drop tested to 2m / 6.6 ft, yet a mere 0.90mm at its thinnest point. Manufactured from ShockLiteTM, a soft, gel-like, flexible polymer with excellent shock absorption. Compatible with wireless charging.

