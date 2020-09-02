iPad Air is a great option for back to school, now $99 off various models

- Sep. 2nd 2020 10:12 am ET

0

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $549.99 shipped. That’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. You’ll find the same discounts on unlocked Cellular models, as well. Given that Amazon and other retailers are mostly sold out of these models, this is a great chance to save big on one of Apple’s most user-friendly iPads. Notable specs here include a 10.5-inch Retina display with support for True Tone and wide color that’s backed by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. There’s a 8MP camera on the back and 7MP FaceTime camera on the front alongside up to 10-hours of battery life and support for Apple Pencil.

Make the most of your savings today and add a folio-style case to your new iPad Air. This option from JETech has solid ratings and is just $12. You’ll be able to count on a folio design with automatic sleep and wake functionality, along with a magnetic cover that wraps 360-degrees. It’s a great option to add some extra protection to the mix without too much bulk.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. You can currently save on HomePodAirPods Pro, and iPad Pro for a limited time. This morning we spotted a particularly notable deal on MacBook Air and Pro models, which are discounted for today only. You can see that entire sale here for more info.

iPad Air features:

  • 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

Best Apple Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best iPad Deals

