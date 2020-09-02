Smartphone Accessories: Aukey IPX5 True Wireless Earbuds $45 (Reg. $100), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Key Series T10 True Wireless Earbuds for $44.99 shipped when code NHWJLQ8W has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 65% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by 7-hours of playback, these earbuds pair with a Qi and USB-C charging case for upwards of 24-hours of usage overall. The earbuds themselves come backed with IPX5 water-resistance to ensure they can keep up with workouts, and pack touch controls for summoning Siri and other voice assistants. Rated 4/5 stars from over 995 customers.

Dynamic drivers and graphene diaphragms add extra depth to the full and crisp sound, to give your music a wider soundstage. IPX5 water-resistance means there’s no need to fear the rain. The carry case can be charged via USB-C or a Qi wireless charger. Charging wirelessly extend the 7-hour playtime to 24 hours.

The side of both earbuds is touch-sensitive and can be tapped or pressed to adjust the volume, change the track, play or pause, or access your phone’s assistant. Noise isolation, Super-lightweight earbuds with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks for a reliable, customized fit.