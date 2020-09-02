Smartphone Accessories: Aukey IPX5 True Wireless Earbuds $45 (Reg. $100), more

- Sep. 2nd 2020 10:31 am ET

0

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Key Series T10 True Wireless Earbuds for $44.99 shipped when code NHWJLQ8W has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 65% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by 7-hours of playback, these earbuds pair with a Qi and USB-C charging case for upwards of 24-hours of usage overall. The earbuds themselves come backed with IPX5 water-resistance to ensure they can keep up with workouts, and pack touch controls for summoning Siri and other voice assistants. Rated 4/5 stars from over 995 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey 56W USB-C Wall Charger: $15 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
    • w/ code 7LQHCJTV
  • VENA ECO Biodegradable iPhone SE Case: $3 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ code LWTCN4EX
  • Aukey USB Wall Charger: $6 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
    • w/ code HQPJWWM9  
  • VENA iPhone 11 Pro Rugged Case: $5 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code GHP4K9ND
  • AUKEY Bluetooth Receiver: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code VKQGAP4M

Dynamic drivers and graphene diaphragms add extra depth to the full and crisp sound, to give your music a wider soundstage. IPX5 water-resistance means there’s no need to fear the rain. The carry case can be charged via USB-C or a Qi wireless charger. Charging wirelessly extend the 7-hour playtime to 24 hours.

The side of both earbuds is touch-sensitive and can be tapped or pressed to adjust the volume, change the track, play or pause, or access your phone’s assistant. Noise isolation, Super-lightweight earbuds with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks for a reliable, customized fit.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

