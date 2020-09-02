Powerbeats3 Neighborhood collection goes to $70 for today only (Reg. $90)

Today only, Woot offers various Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones for $69.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. It’s rare to see discounts on the Neighborhood collection and some of these other colors. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $200 here but they’ve trended around $90 lately. Amazon has had the color red around $70-$80 for the last month. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple’s W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after five minutes of powering up, you’ll have one hour of playback. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save a notable amount and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however, you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have left 4+ star ratings.

Swing by this week’s Anker sale for even more deals, plus additional markdowns on everyday smartphone accessories to take your mobile experience to the next level.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

