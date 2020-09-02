Lenovo’s 34-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor is $399 ($81 off), more from $157

Lenovo is currently offering its G34w-10 1440p 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $398.99 shipped when code EXTRAFIVE has been applied at checkout. Down from its $480 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $81 in savings, marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Headlined by a curved 34-inch form-factor, this display upgrades your battlestation with a 144Hz refresh rate that’s complemented by AMD FreeSync. Other notable features here enter in the form of a 1440p resolution, an adjustable stand, and VESA mount compatibility. Both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs round out the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more monitor deals starting at $157.

Other notable monitor deals at Amazon include:

While we’re talking battlestation upgrades, you’ll absolutely want to get all the details on NVIDIA’s latest RTX 30-series graphics cards. Then go be sure to shop all of the deals over in Dell’s new Labor Day sale that’s taking up to 50% off select accessories. Or just hit up our PC gaming guide for a look at all of the ongoing deals.

Lenovo 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor features:

With the Lenovo G34w, gaming is more immersive and equally thrilling. The WQHD, curved panel draws you in and places you amid the games you play. Blending perfectly with your gaming rig, a refresh rate of 144Hz coupled with AMD Radeon FreeSyncTM technology makes for smoother gameplay that’s free of screen-tearing and input lags. Low blue light certification allows for extended hours of entertainment without hurting or straining your eyes.

