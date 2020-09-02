Monoprice’s Labor Day sale takes up to 55% off 3D printers and much more

Monoprice is now launching its Labor Day sale with up to 55% off a selection of smart home gear, work from home setup upgrades, tailgating essentials, and more. Nearly everything on sale ships for free, as well. One highlight is the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer at $417.99 shipped. Down from its usual $550 going rate, today’s offer is $82 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This 3D printer from Monoprice delivers fully-enclosed design to maintain internal temperatures while printing. It’s compatible with both ABS and PLA, has a built-in filament detector to stop prints when materials run out, and sports a 15- by 13.4- by 16.5-inch heated bed. Rated 4/5 stars, and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the previous-generation model. Head below for all of the other top picks from the sale.

Other top picks include:

Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer features:

The Ultimate 2 3D Printer includes a host of features that makes it easier than ever to get perfect 3D prints with a minimum of hassle. The full enclosure helps maintain internal temperatures, ensuring that drafts, air conditioning, and other environmental factors have no effect on the print and making it easier to work with materials like ASA and ABS without fear of warping. The enclosure is lit internally with LED lights, allowing to you monitor the print without the need for a flashlight or other spot lighting.

