Amazon Crayola back to school sale from $3: Pencils, paper, crayons, much more

- Sep. 3rd 2020 8:45 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Crayola back to school items and supplies. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and everything carries solid 4+ star ratings. This is a great chance to score some last-minute back to school gear for the kids at a big-time discount. We are seeing everything from full-on art kits to colored pencils, crayons packs, and construction paper from $3. There’s even some adult pencil crayons on tap here. Jump below the fold for a closer at our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Crayola back to school sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Amazon Crayola back to school sale for deals from just over $3 Prime shipped. And you’ll find even more discounted school and office supplies on sale at Amazon right here.

More on the Crayola Colored Pencils Set:

  • CLASSROOM SET: This Crayola Classpack features 240 colored pencils in 12 assorted colors with 12 sharpeners in 3 colors.
  • BULK COLORED PENCIL SET: Includes 20 coloring pencils of each color: White, Black, Brown, Violet, Blue, Sky Blue, Green, Yellow Green, Yellow, Orange, Red Orange & Red.
  • ORGANIZED STORAGE: Presharpened pencils are separated by individual sections in the organized storage box.

