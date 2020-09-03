Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 MFi Charging Cable $9.50 (40% off), more

- Sep. 3rd 2020 10:34 am ET

0

AUKEY Store US via Amazon is currently offering its 3-in-1 MFi Multi Charging Cable for $9.59 Prime shipped when code 9F2SEMQE has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $16, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is a new all-time low. If your everyday carry or nightstand’s charging setup is littered with various cables to refuel all of your devices, replacing them with this Aukey offering is a great way to tidy things up. It delivers the ability to charge all of your smartphones, earbuds, and accessories regardless of if there’s a microUSB, USB-C, or Lightning port. There’s also a braided nylon design for added durability. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Rare savings on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular models take up to $80 off
  • SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Xs Max Case: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
  • Latest Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch hits new all-time low at $199 (Save $70)
  • RAVPower 90W USB-C PD Wall Charger: $46 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Leviton Decora Smart Switch brings HomeKit to your setup for $30
  • Oraolo M91 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $25 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code KTA3L6D
  • OtterBox COMMUTER Galaxy S9+ Case: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon

Deals still live from yesterday:

Featuring Lightning, USB-C and Micro-USB connectors, this cable charges Apple & Android smartphones, tablets, and all other USB-powered devices. Use one cable for everything. Safe charging at up to 3A with a 56k ohm resistor. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps.

Durable braided nylon cable with strong aramid fiber support cores and slim, TPE-coated connectors to conveniently connect and withstand wear & tear. MFi-certified cable ensures full compatibility with iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go