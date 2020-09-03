Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 MFi Charging Cable $9.50 (40% off), more

AUKEY Store US via Amazon is currently offering its 3-in-1 MFi Multi Charging Cable for $9.59 Prime shipped when code 9F2SEMQE has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $16, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is a new all-time low. If your everyday carry or nightstand’s charging setup is littered with various cables to refuel all of your devices, replacing them with this Aukey offering is a great way to tidy things up. It delivers the ability to charge all of your smartphones, earbuds, and accessories regardless of if there’s a microUSB, USB-C, or Lightning port. There’s also a braided nylon design for added durability. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Featuring Lightning, USB-C and Micro-USB connectors, this cable charges Apple & Android smartphones, tablets, and all other USB-powered devices. Use one cable for everything. Safe charging at up to 3A with a 56k ohm resistor. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps. Durable braided nylon cable with strong aramid fiber support cores and slim, TPE-coated connectors to conveniently connect and withstand wear & tear. MFi-certified cable ensures full compatibility with iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector.

