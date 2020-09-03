Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 MFi Charging Cable $9.50 (40% off), more

AUKEY Store US via Amazon is currently offering its 3-in-1 MFi Multi Charging Cable for $9.59 Prime shipped when code 9F2SEMQE has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $16, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is a new all-time low. If your everyday carry or nightstand’s charging setup is littered with various cables to refuel all of your devices, replacing them with this Aukey offering is a great way to tidy things up. It delivers the ability to charge all of your smartphones, earbuds, and accessories regardless of if there’s a microUSB, USB-C, or Lightning port. There’s also a braided nylon design for added durability. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Rare savings on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular models take up to $80 off
- SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Xs Max Case: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Latest Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch hits new all-time low at $199 (Save $70)
- RAVPower 90W USB-C PD Wall Charger: $46 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Leviton Decora Smart Switch brings HomeKit to your setup for $30
- Oraolo M91 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $25 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code KTA3L6D
- OtterBox COMMUTER Galaxy S9+ Case: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- mophie powerstation PD XL: $40 (Reg. $80) | Zagg
- CHOETECH 10W Qi Charging Pad 2-Pack: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code VJ7FKVOP
- RAVPower 30W USB Wall Charger: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code XUJOJUKL
- Aukey Sport Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code FOMN2H38
- DxO ONE 20.2MP Lightning Camera: $116 (Reg. $170) | Amazon
- Koomus Air Vent Mount: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- UGREEN HiTune Wireless Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code UGHITUNEDN
Featuring Lightning, USB-C and Micro-USB connectors, this cable charges Apple & Android smartphones, tablets, and all other USB-powered devices. Use one cable for everything. Safe charging at up to 3A with a 56k ohm resistor. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps.
Durable braided nylon cable with strong aramid fiber support cores and slim, TPE-coated connectors to conveniently connect and withstand wear & tear. MFi-certified cable ensures full compatibility with iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!