Lululemon’s September Deals start at just $19 shipped to boost your fall workouts

Lululemon’s September Markdowns take up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Boost your fall workouts with leggings, jackets, t-shirts, shorts, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip Pullover for men. It’s currently marked down to $49 and originally was priced at $98. It’s available in several color options and will become a staple in your wardrobe this fall. It can easily be layered during cool weather and it has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. This pullover also features sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for added mobility. Also, you can pair it with the Days Shade Ball Cap that’s marked down to just $19 for a stylish look. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

