Upgrade from integrated graphics with MSI’s GTX 1050 Ti GPU from $117 shipped

Newegg is offering the MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Graphics Card for $127.38 shipped with the code 93XPS26 at checkout. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop the price further to $117.38 shipped. Down from $150 at Amazon, both of today’s deals mark new all-time lows that we’ve tracked and are the best available. If NVIDIA’s latest RTX 30-series graphics cards are a bit outside of your budget, the GTX 1050 Ti might be a better fit for your build. With 4GB of VRAM, this graphics card is a great choice for those wanting to play games in 1080p at 60FPS. While it’s not the most powerful GPU on the market, it’s a substantial upgrade if you’re still rocking Intel or AMD’s built-in graphics. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another must-have computer upgrade is picking up an NVMe SSD. We’ve got two options priced from $105 shipped right now, both packing 1TB of storage. PNY’s NVMe SSD delivers 3,500MB/s speeds, while Gigabyte’s higher-end AORUS model has break-neck speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. Either would be a fantastic choice when it comes to giving your computer a nice speed boost.

If you’d rather not build your own desktop, NZXT’s Starter PC lineup has prices from $699 and they do all of the building for you. That’s right, just place an order and a pre-built desktop will be at your door in no time at all. Plus, NZXT has killer pricing, making these computers more budget-friendly than if you were to build it yourself.

MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU features:

4GB 128-Bit GDDR5

Core Clock 1341 MHz

Boost Clock 1455 MHz

1 x DL-DVI-D 1 x HDMI 2.0 1 x DisplayPort 1.4

768 CUDA Cores

PCI Express 3.0 x16

