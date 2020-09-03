This Nintendo Super Mario 5-Piece Backpack Set is down to $11 (Up to 35% off)

Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Super Mario 5-Piece Backpack Set for $11 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $17, today’s offer is more than 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Send your little Goomba back to school adorned in gear straight from the Mushroom Kingdom this year. This set includes a utility pencil case, a drawstring bag, a lunch box, and the backpack. The larger main carrier has adjustable padded straps, a pair of exterior side pockets, a loop handle, and two exterior zipper compartments. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $11, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another Mario backpack for less, never mind an official one in a 5-piece bundle. Outside of some one-off no-name options, you’ll have a hard time finding any kids’ backpack for less.

But if you’re in the market for some big-boy bags and backpacks, we have plenty off discounts to peruse. Those include Amazon’s massive Osprey bag sale and today’s roundup of Fossil and Timbuk2 options. But you’ll also want to check out the new Moment Travelwear from $39 and this deal on the Under Armour’s Undeniable 3.0 Backpack.

More on the Nintendo Super Mario Backpack Set :

Delight the little gamer in your life with this kids’ Super Mario 5-Piece Backpack Set. The set includes everything your little one needs to stay organized at school, all while keeping them looking cool! Two exterior side pockets; top locker loop handle; two exterior zip pockets. Single compartment; lunchbox included; drawstring bag included; utility case included. ©Nintendo, All Rights Reserved.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

